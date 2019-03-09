How Twitter Reacted to Nirav Modi's Rs 9 Lakh Ostrich Leather Jacket

Nirav Modi, wanted in India in an alleged Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case, has reportedly started a diamond business in London.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2019 19:04 IST
Nirav Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India. (File)


New Delhi: 

After a video of Nirav Modi walking down a London street surfaced on the Internet today, social media users were quick to take a swipe at the fugitive billionaire and soon, the hashtag #NiravInLondon was trending on Twitter.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India in an alleged Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case, has reportedly started a diamond business in London. British newspaper The Telegraph carried a two-minute clip of the fugitive diamond trader walking on a street in London's West End.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. Mr Choksi holds a citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda. Both left India in January last year before the PNB scam broke.

The tweets made reference to Nirav Modi's expensive ostrich hide jacket, estimated to cost more than Rs 9 lakh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "That ostrich hide jacket is simply hideous."

Comedian Atul Khatri wrote on Twitter:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said: "That definitely is an overpriced ugly jacket..."

Here are some other funny reactions:

Here's what comedian Vir Das had to say:

In a pink shirt topped with a $10,000 jacket and sporting a handlebar moustache, Nirav Modi was seen evading questions in the video as he was pressed asked about his extradition case in India.

Nirav Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India, along with an Interpol Red Corner Notice being issued for the PNB scam accused.

