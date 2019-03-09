How Twitter Reacted to Nirav Modi's Rs 9 Lakh Ostrich Leather Jacket

Nirav Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India. (File)

After a video of Nirav Modi walking down a London street surfaced on the Internet today, social media users were quick to take a swipe at the fugitive billionaire and soon, the hashtag #NiravInLondon was trending on Twitter.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India in an alleged Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case, has reportedly started a diamond business in London. British newspaper The Telegraph carried a two-minute clip of the fugitive diamond trader walking on a street in London's West End.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. Mr Choksi holds a citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda. Both left India in January last year before the PNB scam broke.

The tweets made reference to Nirav Modi's expensive ostrich hide jacket, estimated to cost more than Rs 9 lakh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "That ostrich hide jacket is simply hideous."

Comedian Atul Khatri wrote on Twitter:

I am sure all Gujju diamond merchants must be searching online how and where to buy an Ostrich Hide Jacket from.



"Mane bhi joae chey"#NiravInLondon — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 9, 2019

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said: "That definitely is an overpriced ugly jacket..."

That definitely is an overpriced ugly jacket for £10K. Mr Modi should visit Srinagar & I am sure our sunday flea market will have better options at affordable prices https://t.co/G26oEkzzu1 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 9, 2019

Here are some other funny reactions:

I can clear my home loan, if #NiravModi donates his jacket to me.#NiravInLondon — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) March 9, 2019

At least Nirav Modi should have hid his face in that Ostrich jacket as a tribute to ostriches. #NiravInLondon — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) March 9, 2019

Nice jacket Nirav Modi. Thanks to you at least one Ostrich has flown. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) March 9, 2019

Here's what comedian Vir Das had to say:

The moral of the story is this...

No matter how hard you try...

No matter how much ostrich skin you wear.....

It's hard to get a cab in London. #NiravModi — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019

In a pink shirt topped with a $10,000 jacket and sporting a handlebar moustache, Nirav Modi was seen evading questions in the video as he was pressed asked about his extradition case in India.

