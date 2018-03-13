How To Check UP By-Election Results Online UP by-election result in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies will be announced on on March 14 and the counting of results will begin from 8 am onwards.

Share EMAIL PRINT The UP by-polls are being seen as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh saw by-election on March 11, Sunday, in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies. Yogi Adityanath vacated Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency after taking over as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Phulpur seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya after taking over as Deputy Chief Minister. A total of 43 per cent polling was recorded in Gorakhpur where 10 candidates fought the by-election. In Phulpur, a total of 37.39 per cent polling was recorded and 22 candidates are in the poll fray.

The UP by-elections are being seen as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election with a triangular contest among the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress.



UP by-election results in Gorakhpur and Phulpur will be announced on March 14 and the counting will begin 8 am onwards. The trends are expected around 11 am.



The elections have assumed greater significance in light of changed political dynamics in the state. To stop the BJP march in the state, arch rivals Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party have turned friends from foes for the first time in 25 years. To get a non-BJP government in the state, the BSP chief Mayawati had announced that her party will back the SP candidates in the two by-poll seats. This SP-BSP understanding was slammed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who called the understanding as "the coming together of a mongoose and a snake when a storm brews".



