How To Check Remdesivir Availability Anywhere In India

Remdesivir is being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with severe complications.

Remdesivir, an injectable drug used for COVID-19 treatment, has been flying off the shelves in many states alongside the rocketing coronavirus cases and amid reports of shortage of the antiviral drug.

To help people get access to the drug easily, pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories' official website has listed various details on the availability of Remdesivir as well as Favipiravir tablets used to treat Covid patients.

The website -- readytofightcovid.in -- lists all hospitals and pharma shops in different cities which have the two drugs available, along with phone numbers and addresses.

It also provides access to a 27/7 helpline number -- 1800-266-708 -- for all queries related to the Covid drugs.

The website is intended to provide contact details of the local distributors who are engaged in the sale and distribution of the Covid medicines and vaccines distributed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

After reports of Remdesivir shortage from various parts of the country, the government said on Wednesday that the production of antiviral drug will be ramped up and its prices will be reduced. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have flagged depleting Remdesivir stocks, which, they say, has added to the crisis caused by the record Covid spike in India.

The government has said Remdesivir must be given only to serious Covid cases and should not be used at home. "Remdesivir is to be used only in those who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. There is no question of its use in the home setting and for mild cases," said NITI Aayog member VK Paul, flagging "irrational" use of the drug.

"It is an investigational drug. Its role has been clearly defined in the clinical management protocol. There is no question of the use of Remdesivir in home settings. That is unethical. It is only required for hospitalised patients who are on oxygen," Mr Paul said.