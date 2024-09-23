How To Check If Your Credit Card Offers Airport Lounge Perks

The change ensures that travellers can continue to access airport lounges across India.

Lounges at Adani-operated airports will now accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced. This comes following Dreamfolks Services' unexpected suspension of lounge services.

The change ensures that travellers can continue to access airport lounges across India with ease, provided their card issuer supports lounge access, news agency ANI reported. But how does one check if their credit card offers lounge benefits? Here's a quick guide:

How to Check if Your Credit Card Has Lounge Access:

Check Your Credit Card Benefits Guide: Review the booklet or manual that came with your card, as it lists all perks, including lounge access.