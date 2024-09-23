How To Check If Your Credit Card Offers Airport Lounge Perks

Credit Card Benefits: Adani Airport lounges will now accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.

Lounges at Adani-operated airports will now accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced. This comes following Dreamfolks Services' unexpected suspension of lounge services.

The change ensures that travellers can continue to access airport lounges across India with ease, provided their card issuer supports lounge access, news agency ANI reported. But how does one check if their credit card offers lounge benefits? Here's a quick guide:

How to Check if Your Credit Card Has Lounge Access:

Check Your Credit Card Benefits Guide: Review the booklet or manual that came with your card, as it lists all perks, including lounge access.

  • Visit the Issuer's Website: Log into your account on the card issuer's site and look for the "benefits" section.

  • Contact Customer Service: Call the hotline on the back of your card and ask if your card includes airport lounge access.
  • Check the Lounge Access Networks: Credit cards that offer lounge access typically partner with services like Priority Pass, MasterCard Lounge, or Visa Lounge. If your card is part of one of these networks, you likely have access to airport lounges. You can visit the official websites of these programs to check lounge eligibility.
  • Use Additional Cards: If your card includes a lounge access program, you might receive a separate membership card.
  • How to Access: Present your card at the airport lounge reception, pay any necessary fees, and enjoy the benefits.
  • Cost in India: Lounge access usually starts at Rs 1,000 per visit, depending on the airline and lounge.
  • Use Third-Party Apps: Some apps, like ‘LoungeKey,' allow you to check lounge access by entering your card details. If your card is eligible, it will show you available lounges and access conditions.

