How The Numbers Stack Up For PM Modi's First No-Trust Vote

A possible abstention by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, Naveen Patnaik's BJD and K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi will provide a huge advantage to the Narendra Modi government in tomorrow's no-confidence vote. The government already has the numbers to breeze through the trust vote, but the abstentions will bring the halfway mark down further.

The NDA has 312 members (without the Speaker) in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 266 as 10 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have 172 seats.

The AIADMK, Naveen Patnaik's BJD and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi together have 68 seats. If the BJD joins AIADMK, TRS in abstaining, then the majority mark slides further to 234.

If the BJD, which has 20 seats ,votes against the government, but AIADMK, which has 37 seats and TRS with 11 seats, decide to abstain, the majority mark comes down to 244. The opposition would have 192 votes.