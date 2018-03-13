How Jaya Bachchan Reacted To Naresh Agrawal's Insult Naresh Agrawal's comments on Jaya Bachchan was widely criticised and he today expressed regret for referring to the actor-politician as "someone who used to dance in films".

Share EMAIL PRINT Jaya Bachchan told reporters that she is a stubborn lady and will not answer to the remarks New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan today refused to rise to the bait when asked to react to former Samajwadi Party colleague Naresh Agrawal's widely-condemned comments describing her as "someone who used to dance in films". The actor-politician said to reporters: "I am a stubborn lady. I will not answer."



Naresh Agrawal, who quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP after being denied a chance to contest the Rajya Sabha election, targeted Jaya Bachchan yesterday at a press conference where his move to the BJP was announced.



Seething with resentment over being passed over in the race for the upper house of parliament, Mr Agrawal said: "For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a ticket (for Rajya Sabha). I did not find it appropriate."



Criticised by political parties across the board and lacerated on social media, Mr Agrawal today expressed "regret" for the comment. "If anyone was hurt by my comments, then I express regret," he told reporters. Asked whether he was apologizing, the politician shot back, "Do you understand the meaning of khed (regret)?"



He was sharply criticized even within the party he was just welcomed into with fanfare. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted her strong disapproval: "Naresh Agrawal has joined BJP. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhanji are improper and unacceptable."



Anil Vij, a Haryana minister, remarked that Mr Agrawal "has not got over the culture of his previous party. He will take some time to adapt to our party's culture."



A compulsive party hopper, Mr Agrawal started his political journey with the Congress and was part of successive BJP governments in UP in the 1990s. He debuted in the Rajya Sabha when he switched to Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Later he went to the Samajwadi Party and served a full term as its Rajya Sabha member.



