How India's Latest Strike-Capable Drone Gives An Edge: 5 Facts

The four new Heron Mark 2 drones have been deployed at a forward air base in the northern sector, news agency ANI reported. The drone's satellite link gives it the ability to operate for long distances for close to 36 hours at a stretch.

The Heron Mark 2 can illuminate targets with a laser from a long range to help fighter jets destroy them using precision munitions or missiles.

The satellite link gives this drone beyond line of sight capability, meaning it can fly to and scan any territory anywhere in the country while being operated from a fixed place.

The Heron Mark 2 can operate in any weather and on any terrain. Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, a Heron Mark 2 pilot, told ANI the payloads and the onboard avionics of the Heron Mark 2 can operate at sub-zero temperatures and in any weather condition.