How Elephant Dung, Urine Help Forest Officials To Ward Off Killer Wolves In UP

Wolves have been attacking about two dozen villages since March (Representational)

The Forest Department in UP's Bahraich district is utilising elephant dung and urine to drive away a pack of wolves that has been terrorising the Mahsi tehsil.

The wolves are believed to have been responsible for multiple attacks and the death of five children in the area in the last 40 days.

IFS officer from Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan, who is leading the special operation, said, "We identified six wolves using high-frequency drone cameras. Out of these, three have already been captured. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of villagers by first driving the wolves away from residential areas."

The impacted area falls in the Terai region with dense forests in the northern reaches of the district, which also shares an international border with Nepal. Badhawan said the strategy put in place includes using elephant dung and urine from the Katarniaghat forest.

"The dung is set afire to create a scent that simulates the presence of elephants. Wolves, which are pack hunters, tend to avoid large animals like elephants.

"By creating this illusion, we aim to push them away from inhabited areas. We have also set up traps with bait in remote areas," he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh said the wolves have been attacking about two dozen villages in Mahsi tehsil since March.

"Over the past 40 days, there have been approximately 30 attacks, resulting in the deaths of five children and injuries to more than 30 people. We have managed to capture three wolves, which have been relocated to various zoos. Attacks have intensified since July," Singh added.

Mr Singh said the wolves follow a specific pattern as they attack children sleeping in their homes and drag them to secluded areas to kill and consume their body parts. Recently, the wolves have altered their attack timings following the increased night patrols by the Forest Department, police and local residents, he noted.

In response to the situation, police, administration and local teams are conducting round-the-clock patrols.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh has joined the night patrols and is advising the villagers to keep their children indoors and patrol in groups.

"I am participating in the patrols and holding village meetings to boost morale. We are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions," Mr Singh said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Central Zone) Renu Singh, who visited the affected areas, instructed the Forest Department to expedite the rescue efforts.

"We are intensifying our rescue operations and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to protect the villagers," she said.

Regarding the recent death of eight-year-old Khushboo, whose body was partially consumed by animals, Singh expressed concerns over the investigation.

"There are discrepancies in the manner of her death. The body was found with the clothes removed, which raises questions about the investigation's thoroughness," Singh said.

However, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla dismissed these doubts, saying, "Post mortem and forensic reports confirm that the death was caused by a wolf attack. There are no additional signs suggesting foul play. We have thoroughly investigated all potential angles." Meanwhile, District Magistrate Monica Rani said the government has provided Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died and is offering financial aid and free treatment to the injured.

"We have deployed a team of 16 officials to oversee the situation. Solar street lights will be installed at 40 locations and high-mast lights at 10 sites to improve security.

"Additionally, we are working to ensure that all households have proper sanitary facilities and doors to prevent wildlife from entering," she added.

