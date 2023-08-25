How Delhi Is Tackling Luxury Cars' Shortage Ahead Of Big G20 Event

Luxury cars worth crores are being brought from Mumbai, Chandigarh, and other cities for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi. Delhi is getting a makeover too with ramped up facilities in view of the G20 summit set to be held at the revamped Pragati Maidan on September 9-10.

With the delegations of over 20 member countries and other invitees set to visit the city for the event, the requirement for high-end cars has hit the roof.

Cab rental firms whose fleet boast of such hot wheels have been roped in to meet the massive demand.

Iqbal Singh, a city-based operator, said they have been buying new cars and getting priority delivery in view of the summit.

"The demand for luxury cars is so high that Delhi operators can't fulfil it. We have purchased seven-eight cars. In Delhi, around 30-35 cars from among E-S class have been bought. Besides, cars are also being brought from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh," said Mr Singh.

Several luxury cars were part of his fleet, including a Maybach that he claimed was the first luxury car to arrive in India since the Covid period.

"It has been booked for the G20 summit, but it's not known which high-profile person it has been assigned to. We were supposed to get it by October-November. But the government helped and Mercedes too understood the situation, and we got it prior to its scheduled delivery," he added.

Meanwhile, the city civic body too has been tasked with a beautification drive ahead of the big September event. This includes the installation of designer fountains, sculptures and flower pots along the roads.

Besides, footpaths are being refurbished and walls painted. Fountains have been installed on important roads including the Janpath and Sansad Marg.