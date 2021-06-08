How Chief Justice Of India Responded To Class 5 Student's Letter On Covid

Lidwina Joseph of Thrissur, Kerala, included a drawing to express her appreciation.

A Class 5 Kerala student's letter -- brimming with pride and happiness -- to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, has evoked a similarly heart-warming response from him. The little girl thanked him for the court's orders recently passed in connection with oxygen supply.



In her mail, Lidwina Joseph of Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur also included a drawing to express her appreciation.

In a series of orders passed in May, including those on pleas filed by various state governments, the Supreme Court had sought a revamp of the allocation of oxygen across India and an audit of the delivery system. These orders had come amid a major shortage across the country following a huge spike in infections brought about by the deadly second Covid wave.

In his reply, Chief Justice Ramana said:

My dear Lidwina, I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building. With best wishes and blessings for your all-round success.

As a token of his appreciation, he has also sent Ms Joseph a signed copy of the Constitution of India.