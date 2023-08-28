'How Can We Stay And Study?' Siblings Of Teen Who Died By Suicide In Kota

Two students died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday (Representational)

The sister and a cousin brother of NEET aspirant Adarsh Raj - one of the two students who died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday - have decided to quit the coaching hub and return home.

"We played together since childhood, studied together... how will it be possible for us to stay here and study after this?" Adarsh Raj's cousin asked.

The bodies of two students -- Adarsh Raj and Avishkar Sambhaji Kasle -- have been handed over to their families after autopsies were done, the police said.

Raj's uncle, who reached Kota this morning to receive the body, did not blame anyone for his nephew's death.

"He (Adarsh Raj) was with his sister and cousin brother. Even then it happened. It was God's wish," the uncle said.

Raj (18) was from Rohtas in Bihar, while Kasle (17) was from Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Kasle jumped to death from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building around 3:15 pm, minutes after finishing a test on the third floor of the institute, the police said.

Nearly four hours after his death, Raj hanged himself in his rented flat around 7 pm, they said.

The police have lodged separate cases of unnatural deaths under Section 174 of the Code for Criminal Procedure in the matter.