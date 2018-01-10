How Aadhaar's Virtual ID Works: All You Need To Know

Virtual Aadhaar ID is aimed at minimising instances of leak and misuse of Aadhaar numbers.
New Delhi:
For increased privacy of Aadhaar holders
, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a temporary 16-digit virtual ID for Aadhaar holders that can be used in place of their Aadhaar numbers for authentication purposes. The new system, aimed at minimising instances of leak and misuse of Aadhaar numbers, will be effective from end of March. The announcement comes at a time when privacy concerns around Aadhaar are at peak after a newspaper expose on unauthorised access of the UIDAI database earlier this month.