Temporary 16-Digit Virtual ID To Secure Aadhaar Data Privacy: 10 Points

UIDAI said people can share their 16-digit Virtual Aadhaar ID instead of Aadhaar number from March-end
New Delhi:
People can share a randomly-generated 16-digit temporary number instead of their Aadhaar number
starting from March-end to authenticate their identity for various services. The UIDAI - the authority that runs the government's Aadhaar programme
- said today the initiative, which is aimed at minimising instances of leak and misuse of Aadhaar numbers, would enhance privacy of the 119 crore people issued the identification number. The UIDAI, which had been working on the "Virtual ID" for months
, made the announcement at a time privacy concerns around Aadhaar peaked after a newspaper expose
on unauthorised access of its database earlier this month.