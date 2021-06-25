How 85-Day Gap Between Doses Could Be A Problem In Tackling Third Wave

Two vaccine doses are almost three times more effective than one dose (File)

Amid worries of a possible third wave of coronavirus, there are questions about whether the 85-day gap between the first and second vaccine dose could potentially cause problems.

Data shows there is also an urgent need to increase the number of people who have received both doses of the vaccine - two shots are the only effective ammunition against the virus and a possible third.

Here are five points key to fighting the third wave:

1. The efficacy of the vaccine (i.e. how efficient it is against Covid) is much better with two doses than with one dose.

2. Two doses are almost three times more effective than one dose.

3. Published medical research reports suggest that:

Two doses are almost 90 per cent effective against Covid.

One dose is only 33 per cent effective.

4. The big concern in India now is that only a very small percentage (4%) of the population has had two doses while 18 per cent have received only one dose.

5. The official data (below) highlights this major problem in each state - many states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur have vaccinated only 2 per cent of their population with two doses.

Is 33 per cent efficacy enough to prevent a third wave? Most medical experts say it is unlikely, as 33 per cent efficacy is too low.