Houses Of Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor's Daughters Searched By Probe Agency

While the Enforcement Directorate kept grilling Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in Mumbai, the central agency widened its probe and carried out searches at the residence of his three daughters.

An ED source said the central probe agency has expanded its probe in the Yes Bank crisis and is carrying out searches at three locations in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The source said the searches were being carried out at the residential premises of all three daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor.

The source said the residential premises of Ms Kapoor's daughters are being searched as they were alleged beneficiaries of the alleged scam.

The action comes in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis that grew on Thursday night. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Yes Bank board for 30 days and appointed an administrator while putting a cap of Rs 50,000 on withdrawal by account holders for a month. Following the crisis, the ED registered a case of money laundering against Mr Kapoor and others.

The agency's action comes at a time, when Mr Kapoor was grilled by the agency personnel at his office in Mumbai since afternoon.

The ED on Friday night raided Yes Bank's founder residence and also grilled him at his Samudra Mahal residence in Mumbai. ED officials said he was questioned throughout the night, with some rest time allowed in between.

A senior ED official connected with the probe told IANS: "Kapoor will be questioned about Yes Bank loans to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL)."

The official said during searches a lot of incriminating documents were found and the agency wanted to grill him on his links with DHFL promoters and other companies.