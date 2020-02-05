Housekeeping Staff's Daughter Raped By Driver In US Embassy: Delhi Police

Police have sent the accused, a driver with the US embassy, to judical custody.

A five-year-old girl was assaulted on the US Embassy premises in Delhi's Chanakyapuri late last week. Police have arrested the accused, a driver with the embassy, and sent him to judicial custody.

Police said that the girl, the daughter of a housekeeping staffer in the embassy, was lured by the accused and raped on Saturday morning. Her family approached the Chanakyapuri police the following day, after which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Both the girl and the accused live with their families on the embassy premises, police said. An investigation has been taken up, and further details are awaited.