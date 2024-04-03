Hours Before Joining BJP, Boxer Vijender Singh Reposted Rahul Gandhi

Boxer Vijendra Singh, who joined the BJP today, said it was a "Ghar wapasi" of sorts for him and it was "good to be back". But less than 24 hours ago, he had re-posted a particularly sharp barb from Rahul Gandhi, directed at the BJP.

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who 'rape democracy'! And such action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Mr Gandhi had posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Singh, who last year backed the wrestlers protesting against sexual harassment -- allegedly by BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- spoke of the change brought about by the BJP regime.

"I would like to thank PM Modi and the BJP for the respect that sportspersons get under this government... The way sportspersons are getting respect in the country and abroad now is commendable... I am the same Vijender that I was and will call a spade a spade," he said.

"This is like a ghar wapsi (homecoming) for me. I had contested the elections in 2019. It is good to be back," added the boxer, who had joined politics in 2019 as part of the Congress.

In 2019, Mr Singh -- a Congress candidate -- had contested the Lok Sabha election from South Delhi constituency and lost to the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

This time, the Congress was apparently planning to field him from Mathura, where the sitting MP, the BJP's Hema Malini, will be contesting again.

Mr Singh will now campaign for the actor, which is expected to consolidate Jat votes in the constituency.