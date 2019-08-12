'Let's Protest?' Hotel Guest, Billed Rs 1,700 For 2 Eggs, Tags Rahul Bose

Kartik Dhar, a photographer from Mumbai, tweeted a photo of his bill.

Days after actor Rahul Bose tweeted that a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh charged him Rs 442 for two bananas, now a Delhi-based photographer has claimed he was billed Rs 1,700 for two eggs at a hotel in Mumbai.

Documentary photographer Kartik Dhar has claimed that he paid Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs and a goods and services tax at 18 per cent at central Mumbai's Four Seasons Hotel.

In a tweet, he shared a picture of the bill and also tagged Rahul Bose saying: "Bhai Aandolan karein? (Brother, let's protest)". The post has been liked over 3,000 times since it was shared on Saturday.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Last month, JW Marriott in Chandigarh was fined Rs 25,000 after actor Rahul Bose tweeted a video complaint and roasted the hotel for charging him Rs. 442 for two bananas.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" the 51-year-old Shaurya star said. Rahul Bose was in Chandigarh to shoot for a movie.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The incident unleashed a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter with people sharing what soon came to be known as their "Rahul Bose Moments".

