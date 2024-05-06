Hospital Staffer Undergoing Psychiatric Care Jumps Off Building, Dies: Cops

No suicide note was found from the spot, say cops (Representational)

A 33-year-old employee of civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central allegedly dies suicide by jumping off a nearby building on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

He has been identified as Rohit Gurbani, a Class III employee working as Record Assistant in Nair Hospital, the Agripada police station official said.

"He jumped off the terrace of 15-storey Topaz Apartments located on Anandrao Nair Marg. He was undergoing psychiatric treatment. relatives have told us about him battling depression. No suicide note was found from the spot," he said.

An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.

