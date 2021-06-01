Horrific Assault Of Doctor By Family Of Covid Victim Caught On Camera

A video clip of the attack on the doctor has gone viral on social media.

A doctor at a coronavirus facility in Assam's Hojai, around 140 kilometres from Guwahati, was on Tuesday mercilessly punched, kicked, and pounded with metal trash cans and bricks, by the relatives of a Covid patient who had died, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. Locals also assaulted the doctor who is now hospitalised but stable.

A video clip of the horrific violence against the doctor has gone viral on social media after which 24 people, including the main accused, were arrested in overnight searches.

The incident took place this afternoon at the city's Udali Model Hospital, where Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was on duty.



The patient named Giyaz Uddin, a resident of Pipal Pukhuri village, had died on Tuesday due to Covid-linked complications.



"I joined duty at around 1.30 pm and I was told the patient's condition had deteriorated at around 2 pm. When I reached his bed, he had already expired," Dr Senapati told the media.

Angered with the patient's death, a mob of around 12-15 people attacked the hospital. Most medical officers managed to escape. Dr Senapati, however, locked himself in a room. The mob broke through and severely assaulted him.



"On seeing the mob, I locked myself in a room. But they barged in and beat me up," he added.



Dr Senapati, seriously injured, was immediately shifted to another hospital in Nagaon.



The assault has drawn widespread condemnation.



Dr JA Jayalal, president of the Indian Medical Association, has condemned the incident.

Members of the Assam chapter of Assam Medical Services Association (AMSA) visited Dr Senapati in hospital; they have demanded strict action against the culprits. They have also boycotted the Outpatient department (OPD) services today in all government medical facilities.

Emergency services, Covid duties would however continue. Doctors will also wear black badges today as a mark of protest.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the police to investigate the attack and arrest those responsible.

Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration. @gpsinghassam@assampolice Ensure that the culprits brought to justice. https://t.co/HwQfbWwYmn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2021



GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Assam, said a case had been registered and one person allegedly involved in the attack has been arrested.