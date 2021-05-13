'Hopeful' Sputnik Will Be In Market From Next Week, Says Centre

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik have reached India.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available in market from next week, the Centre said today as the vaccine shortage in various states deepened and restrictions were brought in for vaccination. Several states including Maharashtra, are floating global tenders for vaccine supply.

"I'm happy to say that we are hopeful that it will be available in the market next week. We are hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," said Dr VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration.

Dr Paul added that further supply will follow and the production of the vaccine will begin in July. "It is estimated that 15.6 crore doses will be manufactured in that period," he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted on Sunday that 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V "have already reached India and RDIF has also tied up with local Indian companies for bulk production".

A group of scientists from the United States, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Russia, meanwhile, flagged concerns over the results of phase 3 studies - specifically data discrepancies, trial protocols, and the accuracy and quality of data from which conclusions were drawn.

The Russian scientists have stressed their data meets "clear and transparent standards... considered sufficient for regulatory review and approvals".

