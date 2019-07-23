Trinamool Worker Beaten To Death In Bengal, 6 BJP Supporters Arrested

Six BJP supporters have been arrested by the police in the case (Representational)

A 37-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was beaten to death last night at Goghat, about 100 km from Kolkata.

Lalchand Bag was allegedly thrashed not far from his home in Darinakunda village. When locals came and rushed him to hospital, he was already dead.

Six BJP supporters have been arrested in the case.

Local TMC leader Narayan Chandra Panja claimed BJP supporters had hurled bombs at the victim's house on the night of July 21 because he had attended Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata. Neighbours raised an alarm and the men fled after that.

Last evening, around 10pm, former CPM supporters who have now joined the BJP allegedly waylaid him, beat him up brutally and left him outside the home of a TMC worker, Mr Panja said.

"Lalchand was able to speak a few words. He even named one Biswajit Malik as one of the assailants. Malik is ex CPM but now a BJP hero," Mr Panja said.

The BJP has, however, denied any link with the incident. District leader Biman Ghosh said, "The murder is the result of TMC infighting. They habitually blame the BJP. We are ready for a CBI probe into the death."

The death of Mr Bag is the latest in a series of such incidents in the state ever since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

