Home Ministry Seeks Report On Violence In Bengal Since Ram Navami: Sources

Vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in Howrah on Friday.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the Ram Navami violence from the Bengal government, sources said today amid the huge political controversy triggered by clashes in two districts since Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dialled Governor CV Ananda Bose earlier to assess the situation and is believed to have been briefed on the issue.

The Calcutta High Court has also sought a report on the violence after the state BJP filed a petition seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency.

On Friday, several vehicles were set on fire and shops ransacked as clashes between two groups broke out in Howrah during a Ram Navami procession.

Fresh violence was reported from the area the next day despite the deployment of police and riot control force. The police had to use tear gas shells as a mob went on a rampage, throwing stones and attacking media persons. Later, more than 30 people were arrested.

Last night, violence was reported from neighbouring Hooghly district. Stone throwing by a mob near a level crossing in Rishra led to suspension of train services for about 3 hours.

The clashes have set off a huge political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

The Trinamool has accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence, citing videos that apparently showed a group of men wielding guns. "How was a Ram Navami rally happening with guns and pistols?" senior Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee had questioned.

"He (Suvendu Adhikari) meets the Union Home Minister in Delhi and then returns to Kolkata. He held a public meeting the next day and says watch TV tomorrow. The next day there are riots. Aap chronology samjhiye (Understand the chronology)," alleged the leader, who is also Chief Mnister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and seen as number 2 in the party.

Later, A 19-year-old was arrested from Bihar's Munger on basis of the video.

The Chief Minister claimed the procession had taken an unauthorised route "to particularly target and attack one community".

The BJP had contested the claim. "TMC is lying because it was not the wrong route. There was permission till Howrah ground and this was the only route to go there," state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bengal had last witnessed communal riots during the Ram Navami celebrations in 2018 -- a year ahead of general elections.