Home Minister Amit Shah Cancels His Two-Day Visit To Poll-Bound Manipur

Amit Shah laid foundation stones of 29 development projects worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his two-visit to Manipur, state government sources have told NDTV. According to sources, the Manipur government was informed by the Centre that the Home Minister won't be visiting the state. However, no reasons have been cited by the Centre behind the cancellation of the trip. Mr Shah was supposed to visit the state and inaugurate multiple projects, which he later inaugurated virtually.

Mr Shah has cancelled a few programmes in the last few days, sources said, and added he also couldn't meet some Tamil Nadu MPs who were camping in Delhi for nine days.

The Union Minister laid foundation stones of 29 development projects worth Rs 2,450 crore through a video-conference.

"Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 2,450 Crore in Manipur. These development projects reiterate our govt's resolve towards the welfare of the people of Manipur," Mr Shah said in a tweet.

Manipur which was earlier infamous for insurgency, blockades and instability is now known for peace, development and stability under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 21 projects worth more than Rs 3,000 crore also laid the foundation stones of five national highway projects in Manipur.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge for the northeastern state, and many other Central ministers and leaders have already visited the poll-bound state and addressed several gatherings.

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, militant activities have increased in the northeastern state, forcing the authorities to ask the security forces to intensify vigil in the sensitive and vulnerable areas.

An Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another injured when two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were detonated at Lilong Usoipokpi Sangomsang in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

Wednesday's incident was the fourth such detonation in the last 50 days in Manipur, though none has been arrested so far in connection with these explosions, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March this year, along with polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.