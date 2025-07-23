3 Active Cadres Of Banned Outfit Arrested From Manipur's Imphal West

Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of banned outfit, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak PREPAK (Pro), from their locality of residence in Imphal West District on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Manipur Police shared, "On 22.07.2025, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), one Wangkhem Amarjit Meitei alias Tang alias Lamyanba (31) of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Lamphel PS, Imphal West District, from the locality of his residence."

Manipur Police further shared that from his disclosure, two other cadres were also arrested from their respective residences.

"Laishram Pangamba Meitei alias Mexico (31) of Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai, Lamshang PS, Imphal West District and Khangenbam Ricky Meitei alias Yaiphaba (27) of Lamshang Taothong Ayungba Mamang Leikai, Lamshang PS, Imphal West District. From their possession, 02 (two) nos. of mobile phones and 03 (three) nos. of wallets were seized," the police further shared.

Manipur Police said that during the last 24 hours, the overall law-and-order situation in the state was normal.

Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts in Manipur. The security forces arrested four active cadres of UPPK from Koirengei Chingol Leikai area and three active cadres of KCP from Indo Myanmar Border on Monday, according to a press release.

In two operations conducted in the general area of Tingkai Khullen village, Kangpokpi district, and the general area of Maohing village and Changoubung village, Kangpokpi district, on July 21, security forces recovered weapons, explosives, arms, and ammunition.

The police recovered one INSAS rifle with magazine, one 303 rifle, T/Sight with magazine, one local made lathode, one .32 pistol with magazine, four local made bolt action rifles, two canon pumpis, one M16 rifle, one MA1 assault rifle, one sniper rifle, one .32 bore pistol, seven single barrel rifles, four bolt action rifles, six pull mech rifles, two improvised mortars and four tube launchers.

Ammunition recovered includes fifty .303 ammunition, two lathode shells, ten 12 mm rounds (bolt action), two pumpi shells, one 84mm RL HE round, sixty-one 7.62 mm AK blank rounds, seven single barrel blank rounds, and twenty-three 7.62 mm SLR blank rounds.

Security forces also recovered four hand grenades. They also recovered two Baofeng wireless sets, two BP plates, two hand-held radio sets, two No 36 hand grenade arming rings, four No 36 hand grenade detonators, one sniper rifle magazine, and one .32 bore pistol magazine.

Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

Security forces arrested four active cadres of UPPK from the Koirengei Chingol Leikai area in Imphal East district.

They were identified as Nishan Ngangbam alias Tamngakpa (24) of Khumbong Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, Laishangbam Roshan Singh alias Yaibi (35) of Churachandpur Khuga Tampak Meitei Leikai, a/p Langol Game Village, Zone-1, Imphal West district, Chungkham Kiran Meitei alias Lepsinba (21) of Khumbong Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, and Chandam Ratan Meitei alias Lion (41) of Koirengei Bazar, Imphal East district.

