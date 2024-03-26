Famous 'Masaan' Holi Celebrated In UP's Gorakhpur, MP Ravi Kishan Attends

The age-old tradition has been observed by devotees of Lord Shiva for centuries

Renowned 'Masaan' Holi was celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday. Bharatiya Janta Party MP Ravi Kishan attended the Masaan Holi celebrations held in Gorakhpur.

'Masan ki Holi' is a distinctive Holi celebration held in Uttar Pradesh. It is celebrated on the day following Rangbhari Ekadashi, which precedes the main Holi festival.

But Masaan Holi, the two-day event of Varanasi, is the most popular as people from across the world visit the ghats of Varanasi where participants apply ashes from funeral pyres and pink powder (gulal) on each other, symbolizing both death and vibrant life.

The festivities include processions where devotees dance, sing, and chant 'Har-Har Mahadev' as the air fills with the fragrance of pyre ashes and colorful gulal.

The name "Masaan ki Holi" translates to "Holi of the cremation ground" or "Bhabhoot Holi."

This age-old tradition has been observed by devotees of Lord Shiva in Varanasi for centuries.

The use of ashes in this Holi celebration is considered symbolic of purification and devotion to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, during this festival, various divine beings such as Gods, Goddesses, Yakshas, Gandharvas, and others participate in the festivities alongside Lord Shiva in the city of Baba Vishwanath.

However, his beloved Ganas, who are beings like ghosts and spirits, are unable to join in among the human revelers. As a result, it is said that Lord Bholenath himself comes to the cremation ground (ghat) to celebrate Holi with his Ganas, amidst the burning pyres at the Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi.

The tradition unfolds with the mid-day aarti (ritual offering) of Baba Mahashamshan Nath and Mata Mashan Kali at the ghat. Subsequently, Holi is played with the ashes from the funeral pyres. It is believed that in the afternoon, Baba Vishwanath visits the Manikarnika Ghat to bathe, thus adding to the sacred significance of the occasion.

The practice of "Masaan ki Holi" represents a unique and deeply rooted aspect of devotion and spirituality. It has been faithfully observed by Lord Shiva's devotees over generations. The event's rituals and symbolic use of ashes exemplify the reverence and connection with Lord Shiva, adding to the spiritual significance of the celebration in this ancient city.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)