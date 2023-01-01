Hockey Legend To Minister Accused Of Harassment: 5 Facts On Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh is a former captain of the Indian national hockey team. Mr Singh was a penalty corner specialist which earned him the nickname "Flicker Singh".

Aged 20, Sandeep Singh was accidentally shot on board a train to Delhi, just two days before the 2007 Hockey World Cup, rendering him paralysed from the waist down for a year.

Mr Singh recovered from the freak incident, reestablished himself in the Indian national team, and was the top scorer at the 2008 and 2009 editions of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with India winning gold in the latter.

A biographical film, titled Soorma, was released in 2018 based on Mr Singh's life with Diljit Dosanjh helming the lead role. Mr Singh also appeared as a judge in the reality show MTV Roadies.