Hizbul Terrorist, Resident Of Jammu And Kashmir, Arrested In Delhi, Say Police

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was arrested on Thursday in the national capital.

The terrorist has been identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo, wanted in several terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had launched a search operation for him.

The terrorist, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, had also visited Pakistan.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Javed's brother, Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Matoo was wanted in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.