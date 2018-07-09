Terror Group Releases Picture Of Police Officer's Brother Wielding Weapon

Shams-Ul-Haq Mengnoo was pursuing bachelor's course in Unani medicine (Representational)

The Hizbul Mujahideen on Sunday released the picture of an Indian Police Service or IPS officer's brother who has joined the terror outfit, according to an IANS report.

Shams-Ul-Haq Mengnoo was pursuing bachelor's course in Unani medicine, according to news agency IANS. In the photo released by Hizbul Mujahideen, he is seen wielding an AK-47 rifle.

According to news agency IANS, Hizbul Mujahideen gave Shams-Ul-Haq Mengnoo the code name of 'Burhan Sani', or Burhan the second.

Shams-Ul-Haq Mengnoo had earlier been reported to have been missing from Shopian and had reportedly joined terror groups, according to a Press Trust of India report.

Inam-Ul-Haq Mengnoo, Shamsul Haq Mengnoo's brother is a 2012 batch IPS officer posted in the northeast.

There has been a steady rise in the number of youth taking up arms in the Valley since 2014 onwards as compared to 2010-2013 when figures stood at 54, 23, 21 and 6 in the respective years. In 2014, the number shot up to 53 and in 2015, it reached 66 before touching the highest mark of 88 in 2016, the data showed, according to news agency PTI.

In 2017, a total of 126 youths had picked up guns. It was the highest number since 2010, according to a recent data presented in the state assembly and Parliament.

Year 2018, according to officials, may end up as the worst year in terms of number of youths joining various terror groups as the figures indicated that 81 youths had joined until May this year.

