History Of Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Venue Of Maharashtra Oath Ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time Thursday evening after his unanimous election as the leader of the state's BJP legislature party. His name was finalised for the top post at a BJP core committee meeting, which was held ahead of the legislature party gathering. His swearing-in ceremony took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP made special arrangements for 42,000 supporters, including 15,000 guests from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 2,000 VVIPs, to attend the event at the historic site.

About Azad Maidan

The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai has a rich legacy rooted in India's past and present. Located near the streets where cricketers practise, Azad Maidan continues to serve as a public forum for protests - Mumbai's equivalent of Delhi's Jantar Mantar. With permissions from local authorities, anyone can gather here, whether as a single protester or a crowd of thousands, to voice their dissent.

History

Azad Maidan, as we know it today, was once part of the larger Esplanade Maidan, which extended from Crawford Market to Cooperage. After the demolition of the fort walls in the 1860s, the British restructured the area, and Esplanade was divided into four separate grounds: Cross, Oval, Cooperage, and Azad Maidan. The ground was renamed 'Azad Maidan' in 1960, due to its symbolic connection to India's freedom struggle.

A ground for political change

Azad Maidan was a hotspot for early political demonstrations. In 1857, during India's First War of Independence, the British executed two Indian soldiers at the Maidan. Later, in the 1930s, the ground became a centre for protests, with Congress volunteers regularly gathering to protest British rule. One of the most known protests here was in 1930, triggered by Mahatma Gandhi's arrest during the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Even after India's independence, Azad Maidan continued to serve as a platform for social and political movements. Its proximity to important locations such as the BMC headquarters, Mantralaya, and Vidhan Bhavan made it an ideal spot for protestors. Over the years, it hosted numerous labour movements and political marches, though these were often met with resistance from the police and the state.

Events in Azad Maidan

Despite occasional disruptions, such as the 1970s labour protests led by Dr Datta Samant, Azad Maidan has remained a prominent venue for public expression. In 1997, the Bombay High Court even issued an order to limit protests at the site. From the 2018 farmer's march to the 2021 protests against farm laws, Azad Maidan has hosted massive gatherings. More recently, it was filled with hundreds of thousands of people attending the Sunni Ijtema.

Cricket culture

The Azad Maidan in Mumbai has also played a major role in shaping Mumbai's cricket culture, drawing attention to emerging cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. The field, known for its dusty and challenging pitches, has become a crucible for cricket talent. With its 22 pitches, the maidan provides opportunities for young cricketers to hone their skills.

What sets Azad Maidan apart from other grounds in Mumbai is its unpolished environment, where cricketers must adapt to difficult conditions such as uneven outfields and short boundaries. This tough environment has produced players, including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and many others, who represented and made India proud.