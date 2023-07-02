'His Talent, Dedication Is Commendable': PM After Neeraj Chopra Wins Second Straight Diamond League Title

PM Modi wrote that Neeraj Chopra's talent and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable.

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable. pic.twitter.com/8EKIpKqr5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023

The star Indian javelin thrower won gold with the best throw of 87.66 m on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra was making a comeback from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May.

His first attempt was deemed void but he achieved a throw at 83.52 m on his second attempt. Neeraj bettered her throw with 85.04 m on the third attempt while his fourth was again rendered void.

With his fifth attempt, Neeraj struck gold with a throw of 87.66 m. In the sixth and final attempt, Neeraj achieved a throw of 84.15 m.

This was Neeraj's second consecutive Diamond League win this season. In May, he clinched gold at the Doha meet with an effort of 88.67m.

