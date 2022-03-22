Income Tax Raids At Premises Linked To Real Estate Company Hiranandani Group

Residences of some top officials are also being raided (Representational)

The Income Tax Department today conducted raids on several premises linked to real estate company Hiranandani Group for suspected tax evasion

Searches are going on at around 24 locations, including residences of some top officials, in Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore, officials said.

Hiranandani Developers was formed in 1978 by two brothers - Niranjan Hiranandani and Surendra Hiranandani - and it has constructed many projects in the past four decades mainly in Maharashtra.

Niranjan and Surendra Hiranandani are also running separate real estate companies. While Niranjan Hiranandani is founder chairman and managing director of Hiranandani Communities, Surendra Hiranandani is chairman and director of the House of Hiranandani.