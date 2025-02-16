"We Focus Only On Hindu Society Because...": Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised the importance of uniting Hindu society, calling it the country's "responsible" community and stating that it views unity as an embodiment of diversity.

Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, he said, "People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the country's responsible society is Hindu society." "Today is not a special event. Those unaware of the Sangh often wonder what it wants. If I had to answer, I would say the Sangh seeks to organise Hindu society because it is the responsible society of the country," Bhagwat said.

He also stressed the importance of accepting the world's diversity.

"Bharatvarsha is not just a geographical entity; its size may expand or shrink over time. It is called Bharatvarsha when it embodies a unique nature. Bharat has its intrinsic character. Those who felt they could not live in harmony with this nature created their own separate countries," he said.

"Naturally, those who remained wanted Bharat's essence to endure. And what is this essence? It is much older than August 15, 1947. It is Hindu society, which flourishes by embracing the world's diversity. This nature accepts and moves forward with the world's diversities. There is one eternal truth that never changes," he added.

He underscored that the foundation of Hindu society rests on its ability to embrace diversity, a principle encapsulated in the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

"We say 'unity in diversity,' but Hindu society understands that diversity itself is unity," the RSS chief added.

"What does the Sangh want to do? If this question has to be answered in a sentence, then the Sangh wants to unite the entire Hindu society. Why unite the Hindu society? Because the society responsible for this country is the Hindu society...Bharat has a nature, and those who thought they could not live with that nature, they made their own separate country...Hindus move forward by accepting the diversity of the world...", he added.

Bhagwat said in India, no one remembers the emperors and maharajas, but instead remembers a king who went into exile for 14 years to fulfil his father's promise - an apparent reference to Lord Ram, and the person who placed his brother's sandals on the throne, and who handed over the kingdom upon his return.

"These characteristics define India. Those who follow these values are Hindus and they keep the diversity of the entire country united," he explained.

Reiterating the need for Hindu unity, Bhagwat said even in good times, challenges will arise.

"The nature of the problem is irrelevant; what matters is how prepared we are to face them," he added.

The rally was held after the Calcutta High Court approved it after the Bengal police initially refused permission.

Speaking on historical invasions dating back to Alexander, Bhagwat noted that "a handful of barbarians, who were not superior in virtue, ruled over India, "attributing it to internal betrayal within society".

The RSS chief emphasised that societal participation is necessary to change the destiny of a nation.

He emphasised that India was not created by the British and argued that the notion of India being disunited was instilled in people by them.

He remarked, "Even Mahatma Gandhi had once said that it was the British who tried to teach us that they created India, and he had said that this was wrong. India has existed for centuries - diverse, yet united. All those who live in this country believe in this idea of unity in diversity. Today, if we talk about this, we are accused of talking about Hindutva." As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks a century since its inception in 1925, Bhagwat addressed a gathering, reflecting on the organisation's journey and purpose.

"Sangh is a big organisation spread across the country with about 70,000 shakhas," Bhagwat said, acknowledging the sheer scale of the RSS.

"We are called the biggest organisation in the world. But why do we want to grow? Not for our own sake. Even if our name is not there, it does not matter, but if society is united, it will help the country and the world." He reiterated that the core mission of the RSS is to bring people together.

"The only task for the RSS is to unite society," he said, urging people to engage with the organisation firsthand.

"My appeal is to understand Sangh, come within its fold. There is no fee for this. No membership is required. You can come here at your will and leave if you do not like," he assured.

Bhagwat acknowledged that understanding the RSS takes time, as its only goal is uniting the entire "Hindu samaj" (Hindu society) to develop "atmiyata", a close emotional bond.

He encouraged individuals to interact with the organisation directly rather than forming opinions from a distance.

"Mistakes and misunderstandings develop when people try to understand the organisation from a distance. Come in close contact with the Sangh, see it for yourself," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)