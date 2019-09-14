Hindi Diwas: PM Modi, Other Leaders Greet Country. Here's What They Said

Hindi Diwas is observed annually of September 14.

On Hindi Diwas today, national leaders and chief ministers of various states greeted the nation to celebrate the language. Hindi, written in Devanagari script, became the official language of India under Article 343 on September 14, 1949 and the day came to be celebrated as Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day. There are 22 scheduled languages in India, of which, two languages Hindi and English are the official languages. The country does not have any national language.

Hindi Diwas: Here's what the leaders said on Hindi Day

PM Modi on Hindi Diwas:

Greeting the country on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Many congratulations to you all on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The simplicity and decency of a language give meaning to the expression. Hindi has beautifully incorporated these aspects."

हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भाषा की सरलता, सहजता और शालीनता अभिव्यक्ति को सार्थकता प्रदान करती है। हिंदी ने इन पहलुओं को खूबसूरती से समाहित किया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Hindi Diwas

"On Hindi Diwas, I urge that efforts should be made to make the official language Hindi simpler. Every language is enriched by the experiences of human and its society. Language gives voice to our aspirations," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said in a series of tweets.

हर भाषा वंदनीय है, भारत की हर भाषा का साहित्य हमारी सांस्कृतिक विरासत है। हमारी भाषाएं हमारे साझा संस्कारों को अभिव्यक्ति देती हैं। हमारी भाषाएं हमारी सांस्कृतिक, भावनात्मक और राष्ट्रीय एकता का सूत्र हैं। — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 14, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas

On Hindi Diwas today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an appeal to unify India with the country's most widely-spoken language - Hindi. "Hindi is the language which has the ability to unify the nation," the Inuin Minister said.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें।



हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Hindi Diwas

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Hindi Diwas said that we should respect all languages.

"My best wishes to all on #HindiDiwas. We should respect all languages and cultures equally. We may learn many languages but we should never forget our mother-language," she tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Hindi Diwas

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wished people on Hindi Diwas and conveyed his greeting to all the admirers of the Hindi language.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to the people in Telangana State. CM conveyed his greetings to the admirers of Hindi language and literature around the world. #HindiDiwas," Telangana Chief Minister Office tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Hindi Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat emphasised on the importance of the Hindi language and said that it has given a new identity to India.

"Happy Hindi Day to all language lovers. Hindi is not only a language but a culture. Hindi has given Hindustan a new identity in the world. Therefore, everyone will have to unite and bring Hindi to the language of our human self-respect to a new dimension. #hiNdii_divs," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Hindi Diwas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while wishing people stated the importance of the Hindi language as an important link of unity and integrity in India.

"#hiNdii_divs Heartiest congratulations and best wishes. Hindi is not just a language, but an integral part of our culture. Hindi is an important link of unity and integrity of our nation. Let us use the Hindi language more and more in our daily practice and contribute to increasing its pride," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by around 258 million people and is recognised as the 4th largest language in the world.

