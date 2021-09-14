Hindi Diwas: PM Says People From Various Walks Of Life Contributed To Enriching Hindi

India celebrates Hindi Diwas on September 14 every year. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Cabinet colleagues, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of various states in wishing the nation on Hindi Diwas.

He said people from various walks of life contributed significantly to enriching Hindi and it's continuously cementing the language's position and creating a strong identity on the world stage. “Many wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas,” the prime minister said Tuesday.

India celebrates Hindi Diwas on September 14 every year to mark Hindi's adoption as an official language of the nation on this day in 1949.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

“Hindi is not just India's but one of the world's most popular languages. As a language, Hindi acts as a bridge for Indians. It is the responsibility of all the users of Hindi to make it popular and use it as much as possible,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

हिंदी दिवस की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी भारत ही नहीं बल्कि विश्व की सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय भाषाओं में से एक है।



हिंदी एक भाषा के रूप में भारतवासियों के बीच सेतु का भी काम करती है। इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करना और अधिकाधिक उपयोग करना सभी हिंदीसेवियों का दायित्व बनता है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah said a language is the most potent tool of expressing oneself. “Hindi is the foundation of our cultural consciousness and national unity, a bridge between our ancient civilisation and modern progress. Under Modi ji's leadership, we are committed to the parallel development of Hindi and other India languages.”

भाषा मनोभाव व्यक्त करने का सबसे सशक्त माध्यम है। हिंदी हमारी सांस्कृतिक चेतना व राष्ट्रीय एकता का मूल आधार होने के साथ-साथ प्राचीन सभ्‍यता व आधुनिक प्रगति के बीच एक सेतु भी है।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम हिंदी व सभी भारतीय भाषाओं के समांतर विकास के लिए निरंतर कटिबद्ध है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Wishing people in another tweet, the home minister urged them to take a pledge on Hindi Diwas that they will use their mother tongue and the national language in their daily life. “The harmony of mother tongue and national language is integral to India's progress,” he added.

हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूँ कि मूल कार्यों में अपनी मातृभाषा के साथ राजभाषा हिंदी का उत्तरोत्तर प्रयोग करने का संकल्प लें।



मातृभाषा व राजभाषा के समन्वय में ही भारत की प्रगति समाहित है।



आप सभी को ‘हिंदी दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared an image, saying "Hindi Ka Jaykaar (Praise)".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan quoted celebrated Hindi Indian poet, writer and playwright Bharatendu Harishchandra's famous couplet on the importance of knowing one's own language and how it plays a key role in development. Mr Chouhan added, “A language is not just a way of communication but it is also the basis of our strength, culture and life. Our progress is linked to its pride, honour and respect. Please give respect to it. Jai Hind, Jai Hindi."

#हिन्दी_दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!



निज भाषा उन्नति अहै,सब उन्नति को मूल।

बिन निज भाषा-ज्ञान के,मिटत न हिय को सूल।-भारतेन्दु हरिश्चंद्र



भाषा केवल संवाद का माध्यम नहीं; हमारी शक्ति,संस्कृति,जीवन का आधार है। इसके मान, सम्मान, गौरव में ही हमारी उन्नति है। इसे आदर दें। जय हिन्द, जय हिन्दी! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 14, 2021

In a one-line tweet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote, “Best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas.”

The Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language of India on September 14, 1949, and the first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953.