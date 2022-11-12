From Highest Polling Station To Centurian Voters, Himachal Election In Pics

Over 55 lakh voters will vote in the 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh.

Over 55 lakh voters will vote in the 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh. The Election Commission has set up 7,884 polling stations, including three in far-flung areas. The highest in Kaza in the Lahaul-Spiti district, at a height of 15,256 feet, for 52 votes.

People are welcomed as they arrive at a polling station in the Lahaul-Spiti district to cast their votes.

Sardar Pyar Singh, a 103-year-old voter, shows his ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station.

Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Churah assembly constituency. Voters are on their way to a polling station in deep snow in Himachal's Chamba district. Chamba, a remote district of the state, has the maximum number of 1,459 voters. People in Himachal's Dharamshala queue up to cast their votes. The polling station in Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti is the world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet for 52 voters. It has been made a Model Polling station to make voting easy for the elderly and specially-abled voters. BJP's National President JP Nadda casts his vote in Himachal's Bilaspur. Former Union Minister Anand Sharma shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at the Longwood booth in Shimla. A total of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, are contesting in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.