Watch: World's Highest Polling Station Is In Himachal With 52 Voters

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Tashigang has world's highest polling station at 15,256 ft.

From Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, more than 55 lakh voters across Himachal Pradesh are expected to step out on Saturday to elect a new state government.

The Election Commission has set up 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in remote areas.

One polling station has been set up in Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti. Situated at 15,256 feet, the polling station in Tashigang is the world's highest polling and will cater to 52 voters. The Election Commission has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters.

412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, are contesting in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

For the ruling BJP - which is hoping to retain power on the back of its development agenda - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front, wrapping up his campaign with a personal appeal to voters of the state, where he said every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will enhance his strength.

The election, meanwhile, is a matter for survival for the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the last two election cycles.

The counting of the votes has been scheduled for December 8.