Himanta Sarma Again Invites Banned Assam Outfit ULFA(I) Chief For Talks

The banned ULFA-I has extended its unilateral ceasefire for three more months citing Covid.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again has appealed to the ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to return to the mainstream and join the dialogue process.

Mr Sarma made the fresh appeal while speaking at the 75th Independence Day parade held at the Veterinary playground in Guwahati on Sunday.

"I appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and militant groups of Assam to come to the mainstream, join our dialogue process and contribute to the development of Assam," Mr Sarma said.

"Peace has returned to Bodoland after most of the cadres of NDFB militants have surrendered. Only through dialouge, problems can be solved.

"We are grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing peace in the region," said the first-time Chief Minister.

The banned ULFA-I on Saturday announced an extension of its unilateral ceasefire for three more months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The rebel outfit, unlike previous years, has not given any call to boycott the Independence Day celebrations.

In the 40-year-old history of the ULFA-I, the outfit for the first time, has not announced any bandh call on Independence Day.

During his speech, Mr Sarma said through constructive dialogue the Assam-Mizoram border dispute between can be solved.