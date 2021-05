Himanta Biswa Sarma will succeed Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will succeed Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister of Assam, BJP sources have said. At the legislature party meeting held in Guwahati today, Mr Sonowal had proposed the name of Mr Sarma after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his approval for Mr Sarma's elevation, sources added.