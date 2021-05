Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, along with 13 members of his cabinet, this afternoon. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP National President J P Nadda and many other leaders of the party as well as opposition parties.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, chief of BJP ally United People's Party Liberal, also took oath in the simple ceremony - amid restrictions in place due to the pandemic - at the Raj Bhavan.