"No Hate Against Muslims": A Owaisi Recounts Navy Officer's Wife's Appeal

Her husband, a Navy officer, was shot dead by terrorists in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and she, mourning by his side, became the face of the tragedy. Asaduddin Owaisi harnessed the woman's message at a poll rally in Bihar to drive home the point: do not spread hatred against Muslims and Kashmiris.

"There is no need to do politics. Himanshi (wife of deceased Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal)'s husband was shot dead. They were there six days after their wedding. The terrorists killed him. Himanshi gives a message to those people who live in our country and spread Hindu-Muslim poison. She says that she lost her husband but she doesn't want hatred against Muslims and Kashmiris," Mr Owaisi said, stressing upon the need for unity.

Himanshi's husband, Naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal, was gunned down by terrorists who specifically targeted Hindu men, sparking an outpouring of anger and grief across the country. The two were married just six days before the attack on April 22.

"We hope that the government of India will remember the words of our daughter who lost her husband...Remember that at this time, we have to promote peace and love, not hatred so that we can keep the country strong. Those who are spreading hatred and poison should remember that they are bringing smiles to the faces of Pakistan. We want smiles to be wiped off the faces of these cruel people," said the Hyderabad MP, wearing his trademark sherwani and sporting a headgear in national colours.

Earlier this week, mourning her husband, Himanshi made it clear that she does not want any hate against Muslims.

"We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," Himanshi Narwal said on Thursday, adding, "we want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished."

Calling Pakistan a "failed state", Mr Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, urged the Indian government to take "strong" and decisive action against it for supporting terrorism.

"We hope that the PM of the country will take action against terrorists coming from Pakistan and a failed state like Pakistan. We hope he will do something that Pakistan will think a hundred times before coming to India and killing someone," said Mr Owaisi at rally in East Champaran.

"The Government and PM of this country will take action on this cowardly terrorist attack. They will get justice for the deceased," he stressed, shunning his very public and known disapproval of the government and backing the BJP-led Centre to go all-out against Pakistan.

In his first public address following the terror attack in Pahalgam, dubbed Mini Switzerland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that India will pursue the attackers responsible for the attack to the "ends of the Earth" and that terrorism will not go unpunished.

"From the soil of Bihar, I want to tell the world -- India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers," PM Modi had declared.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice. The nation is united in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us," the Prime Minister added.

India has unleashed several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty that is critical for Pakistan. New Delhi has also banned all imports from Pakistan and barred Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any of its ports.

Launching a sweeping crackdown on social media on Monday, New Delhi has also banned more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading "provocative" content following an attack in Kashmir.

Islamabad has denied any role, calling attempts to link Pakistan to the attack "frivolous" and vowing to respond to Indian action.