Coach Of Himalayan Queen Train Derails Near Panipat, Rail Traffic Affected

The Himalayan Queen was on its way from Delhi to Kalka. (Representational)

A coach of the Himalayan Queen, on its way from Delhi to Kalka, has derailed near Bhodwal Majri railway station in Haryana on the Delhi-Ambala track, official said.

Railway officials have reached the spot, near Panipat.

No injuries or casualties have been reported till now.

According to news agency PTI, the Himalayan Queen train derailed after one of its wheels got jammed.

The train departed from the site without the affected coach 40 minutes after the accident, officials told PTI.

The rail traffic on the line was affected for some time even as the damaged railway tracks are being repaired.

