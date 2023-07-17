Himachal's Condition 'Very Serious' After Rain, Floods: State Governor

Himachal suffered losses of about Rs 5,000 crore due to rains and floods. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said that the state is in a very serious condition after constantly being hit by floods and the rains.

Governor Shukla said that the current damage assessment will be done after a visit of a special team from the Centre.

While speaking to ANI, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "The condition of Himachal Pradesh is very serious. Currently, I cannot say much about the damage state has suffered as a special team from the Centre will visit the state and investigate the situation. They will submit their reports and I will instruct DCs to submit their own reports on the damages. The state has suffered huge losses in terms of life and property.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by IMD said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

The Industry Minister of Himachal Pradesh Harshvardhan Chauhan also said that the monsoon rains have caused a loss of over 300 crore rupees and infrastructural damages to the Industrial sector of the state.

He said that the state government is reviving after the losses and the production of industrial produce has also hampered.

Also, Chief Minister Sukhu on Sunday launched the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" website, initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people of the state.

Through this website, individuals can donate money in "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" from anywhere using various payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, net banking, QR code and UPI, an official release stated.

