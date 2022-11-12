'Himachal Will Vote For...': Rahul Gandhi's Appeal In High-Stake Battle

"Himachal will vote for employment, Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Laxmi'," Rahul Gandhi said.

In a high stake battle for Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the party's former President Rahul Gandhi has appealed to voters today to "contribute for the progress" of the state

"Himachal will vote for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Himachal will vote for employment, Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Laxmi'. Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution for the progress and prosperous future of Himachal," Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

हिमाचल वोट करेगा OPS के लिए



हिमाचल वोट करेगा रोज़गार के लिए



हिमाचल वोट करेगा 'हर घर लक्ष्मी' के लिए



आइए, भारी संख्या में मतदान कीजिए, और हिमाचल की प्रगति और खुशहाल भविष्य के लिए अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दीजिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2022

Over 55 lakh voters will vote in the 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh. As Congress is fighting for a return, while the BJP hopes to defend its position in the hill state.

For Congress, implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be the party's first point of order if it wins the election. The Congress asserted that OPS is the "need of the government employees" and has accused the BJP of trying to mislead people on the issue.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the promise to implement the old pension scheme is not an election "Jhumla"

The BJP is looking to defend its position with the "double-engine government" pitch, insisting that "continuity" is key to the state's development, and hoping to break the four-decade-old trend of voting out the party in power.