Himachal Student Forges Documents For Medical College Admission, Arrested

A student was arrested here for allegedly forging documents to gain admission to a medical college, police said today.

According to police, the accused, Kartik Sharma, a resident of Bilaspur, got admission into the MBBS course under state quota during the first round of counselling.

He was allotted a seat at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla by Mandi's Atal Medical Research University on November 3 last year, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sharma forged the documents of a female candidate with high merit and replaced her name and photograph with his to sit in counselling, police said.

The matter came to light when the National Medical Council (NMC) checked Sharma's documents, they said.

Police said after the NMC noticed that the documents given by Sharma did not match the information already uploaded on the website, they informed IGMC about the matter.

On the complaint of the college principal, a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and forgery at Sadar Police Station, Shimla and the accused was arrested, SP Shimla Monika Bhutunguru told PTI.

She said that investigations are in progress.

