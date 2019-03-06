Himachal Residents Carry Patient On Sleigh For 40 Km Through Snow To Reach Hospital

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: March 06, 2019 20:55 IST
Residents of Pangmo village in Spiti carry a patient on a sleigh towards Kaza.


New Delhi: 

Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, residents are facing massive disruptions in their everyday lives -- from blocked roads to lack of transportation and medical services.

On Tuesday, residents of Pangmo village in Spiti had to carry a patient on a sleigh for 40 km towards Kaza as the roads were closed. They made their way in knee-deep snow to reach the hospital.

The region witnesses heavy snowfall every year, which has often affected the lives of people who reside here. It also often hampers the movement of vehicles.

