Himachal Pradesh's Former Minister And Congress Leader GS Bali Dies At 67

Himachal Pradesh's former minister Gurmukh Singh Bali died in Delhi on Friday night. He was 67.

A senior Congress leader, Gurmukh Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Leader of opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Gurmukh Bali's demise.

In a Facebook post, he said Gurmukh Bali's body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for 'antim darshans' (homage) for the public.

Born on July 27, 1954 in Kangra, Gurmukh Singh Bali was a diploma holder in Mechanical Engineering.

He was elected as MLA from Nagrota Bagwan four times in a row in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012 and served as the food supply, transport and technical education minister.

A founder president of Himachal Nagrik Sudhar Sabha, Gurmukh Bali was vice chairman and later chairman of the Himachal Social Bodies Federation.

He was the Convener of the Indian National Congress Vichar Manch from 1990 to 1997.

He was also the President of the Congress Seva Dal from 1995 to 1998 and the Joint Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 1993 to 1998.

His body will be flown to Dharamsala on Saturday evening and the last rites will be performed in Chamunda Dham on Sunday, according to family sources.

His son and Congress secretary RS Bali said: "With a very sad heart, I have to inform you that my father and your dear Shri GS Bali ji are no longer. Last night he breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi. My father always used to say, whether GS Bali is in the world or not, he will always be in the hearts of his supporters. His ideals and guidance will always remain in our hearts."



