Heavy Rain Expected In Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala: LIVE Updates

Fresh snowfall today in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

Heavy rain has been forecast across India in capital Delhi, Mumbai and the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. Himachal Pradesh has for the past three days witnessed heavy rain and snowfall in several districts. Schools were closed in Kinnaur, Kullu and Kangra districts on Monday. Eight people died and hundreds remained stranded.

Due to incessant rain, several rivers were flowing above the danger mark. The Chamba administration has warned residents to stay away from Ravi river and other water bodies as water will be released from the Chamera dam. Forty-five students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology, who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district are stranded after heavy snowfall in the region, news agency ANI reported late on Monday.

In Kerala, there has been an isolated heavy rainfall warning for the next four days, with widespread rainfall expected for the next five days, a weather department official for the state told news agency ANI. A yellow alert has been issued for Kerala's Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

In Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru, it rained throughout Sunday night, with people waking up to inundated streets, uprooted trees and water entering homes and basements in several areas. Residents say that there was two-feet-high water on the road outside Souparnika Residency, just off Bannerghatta Road, in the morning.

Heavy rain has also been forecast in Mumbai for the next 2-3 days. National capital Delhi has received rain for the past three days, including a strong spell of rainfall throughout Monday, according to news agency ANI.

