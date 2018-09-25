Heavy Rain Expected In Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
Fresh snowfall today in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
Heavy rain has been forecast across India in capital Delhi, Mumbai and the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. Himachal Pradesh has for the past three days witnessed heavy rain and snowfall in several districts. Schools were closed in Kinnaur, Kullu and Kangra districts on Monday. Eight people died and hundreds remained stranded.
Due to incessant rain, several rivers were flowing above the danger mark. The Chamba administration has warned residents to stay away from Ravi river and other water bodies as water will be released from the Chamera dam. Forty-five students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology, who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district are stranded after heavy snowfall in the region, news agency ANI reported late on Monday.
In Kerala, there has been an isolated heavy rainfall warning for the next four days, with widespread rainfall expected for the next five days, a weather department official for the state told news agency ANI. A yellow alert has been issued for Kerala's Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.
In Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru, it rained throughout Sunday night, with people waking up to inundated streets, uprooted trees and water entering homes and basements in several areas. Residents say that there was two-feet-high water on the road outside Souparnika Residency, just off Bannerghatta Road, in the morning.
Heavy rain has also been forecast in Mumbai for the next 2-3 days. National capital Delhi has received rain for the past three days, including a strong spell of rainfall throughout Monday, according to news agency ANI.
President Ram Nath Kovind took cognizance of the situation in North India where flash floods have hit normal life. "Thoughts with families, especially children, in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and other parts of north India affected by heavy rains. Confident local authorities and civil society will rise to occasion to help fellow citizens," the President tweeted.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police made an improvised bridge over a water body to rescue people stranded in the rains in Himachal Pradesh near Manali.
Yamuna In Delhi Flowing Above Danger Mark
The Yamuna river in New Delhi is flowing above the danger level following release of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage in the wake of heavy rains and flash floods in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The warning level mark of the Yamuna is 204 metres and the danger level mark is 204.83 metres.
"The water level of river Yamuna is showing a rising trend and is expected to go up as Delhi is witnessing rains and more water is being released every hour from the barrage," a Flood and Control Department official told news agency IANS.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Holds Review Meeting
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today held a review meeting with local administration in Bhuntar. The meeting comes on the back of eight rain-related deaths in the state in the last two days.
Road Blocked In Uttarakhand Due To Heavy Rainfall
The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route in Uttarakhand has been blocked at several places due to heavy rainfall in the region, news agency ANI has reported.
No Weather Warning In Himachal Pradesh
Even though rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed eight lives in the last two days, no weather alert has been issued in the state as the situation is improving. Light to moderate rains might occur at some places in Himachal Pradesh and the weather is predicted to get better tomorrow onward.
Schools remained closed for the second consecutive day today in Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh.
In the last 24 hours, Una in Himachal Pradesh has received the highest rainfall-- 142mm. Tourist destination Shimla has received only 53mm rain.
Delhi Rains: Monsoon To End Tonight In Capital
Monsoon will end tonight in New Delhi. The capital has received a total of 648.9mm of rain in this season with a surplus of 21 per cent.
45 IIT students stranded during trek are safe, says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister: news agency ANI
Forty-five students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district, are stranded due to bad weather. The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said the trekkers are safe.
"The group of 50 trekkers which includes IIT-Roorkee students are safe in Sissu area of Lahail-Spiti," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told news agency ANI.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police today rescued 14 people stranded near Dhobi Nalah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.
2 More Killed In Rains In Himachal Pradesh, Death Toll Reaches 8
Two persons died when their car slipped off the road and rolled down a hill in the tribal Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, taking the toll in rain-related deaths in the state to eight, news agency PTI said.
While four persons died in Kullu district, one each died in Kangra and Una districts on Monday.
Two Germans Stranded In Himachal Pradesh Rescued
Two German nationals have been rescued by the Indian Air Force from Pingdom La in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district today, news agency ANI has reported. They were caught in a blizzard
there since two days. The Air Force launched an operation at 6am today and the two were rescued successfully by 7am.
Fresh Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh
Apple crop has been damaged in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district after fresh snowfall hit Udaypur region. On Monday, 45 students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology
, who had gone trekking in the mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district were stranded in the heavy snowfall in the region.
Rainfall In Punjab, Haryana Adds To Farmer Woes
Heavy rainfall over three days in Punjab and Haryana have increased the woes of farmers as the standing paddy and cotton crops in the agrarian states have been damaged at a number of places.
The paddy crop in both states was ready for harvest and procurement is to officially begin on October 1.
Skies Clear Over Punjab And Haryana After 3 Days Of Rainfall
Skies over Punjab and Haryana mostly cleared today after three days of continuous rainfall. Three days of heavy rainfall over the states also claimed five lives.
The Punjab government has ordered that schools be shut today and has also sounded a red alert in several districts that fall in the down-stream of rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, news agency IANS reported.
Heavy Rains Likely Over South, Northeast: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka and Kerala today.
Delhi Rains: Skies To Remain Cloudy Today
The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The city received 13.1 mm of light rainfall in the last 24 hours, news agency IANS quoted an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. "The sky will remain generally cloudy during the day with intermittent rains in parts of Delhi and NCR," he said.
Himachal Pradesh Weather: Situation In Mandi District Improves
A day after heavy rainfall in the state, situation at Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh improved today.
Rains in Delhi are likely to take a backseat and temperatures will also start to increase thereafter, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said. "Rainfall will reduce significantly, and only isolated pockets will see light rains during the morning hours and clearance will be observed during the latter part of the day," Skymet Weather said about Delhi today.
Traffic to tourist destination Manali in Himachal Pradesh has been restored partially a day after all major road links had snapped due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.
Motorists are, however, advised to travel towards Manali only in case of emergency as chances of more landslides are high, news agency IANS reported.