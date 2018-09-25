German Nationals, Stranded For 2 Days In Himachal, Rescued By Air Force

Himachal Pradesh has seen heavy snowfall for the past three days (FIle Photo)

Two German nationals, who were stuck in a blizzard for two days in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, were rescued today by the Indian Air Force, reported news agency ANI. The Air Force launched an operation at 6 am today, rescuing the nationals in an hour's time. The rescue of the German nationals comes a day after fifty trekkers, including students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology or IIT were stranded due to bad weather in Lahaul-Spiti. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minster Jai Ram Thakur today said the students are safe.

Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, told news agency ANI that the group had gone for a trek to the Hampta pass and were supposed to return to the popular tourist hub of Manali.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, remained the coldest area in the state with lowest temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

An Air Force chopper had on Saturday rescued 19 people stuck in a flash flood triggered by continuous heavy rain in Kullu district, according to an IANS report.

The state has seen heavy rain and snowfall for the past three days across many areas. Heavy rains have claimed as many as eight lives, according to PTI. Hundreds have been left stranded across the state after incessant rainfall occurred for three consecutive days.

Schools have been directed to remain closed in Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu officials ordered all government and private schools and colleges to remain shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The weather department however said intensity of rainfall would lessen today, with an official adding there was no chance of heavy rain anywhere in the state.