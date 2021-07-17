Heavy Rain Alert In Himachal Pradesh, Orange Weather Warning Issued

Heavy rainfall has led to the flooding of several smaller streams in Himachal Pradesh. (File)

An orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in these 8 districts from July 18 to July 20.

The eight districts are Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Shimla. And a yellow alert has been issued by the department for Una district.

Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, whereas orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

The department said that there is a possibility that the bad weather might continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 22.

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has led to the flooding of several smaller streams in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this week, several videos have been shared by residents as well as the authorities, showing the damage caused by the flash floods in the Bhagsu Nag area, adjoining Mcleodganj. Heavy rain also lashed the Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala.

A government school building at Bhagsu Nag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated.

With tourists heading to the hill station in large numbers despite warnings by authorities of a possible third wave of COVID-19, district officials have issued an advisory and asked people to put their travel plans on hold, at least until the rain stops.